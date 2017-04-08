Great turnout for Tour of the Wolds Sportive cycling event in Lincolnshire

The sun was shining down on London Road’s Sports Pavilion in Louth this morning (Saturday) and riders from all across Lincolnshire have gathered to ride The Tour of the Wolds.

Organised by ITP events - Around 400 riders from all across Lincolnshire geared up to tackle the four distances on offer; 86,79,52 and 29mile rides.

The official Tour of the Wolds jersey.

Riders have been setting off in small staggered group since 8am this morning.

Today’s event is part one of the Tour of the Wolds weekend with amateurs of all abilities taking part in the sportive.

Organiser from ITP events, Ian Pemrose told the Leader that they have received double the turn out of last year’s event.

“It’s great to see so many riders turning out today,” Ian said.

Just some of today's riders heading off from the London Road Sport Pavilion.

“We have about double the figure from last year, which is great. Initially we thought we would match last year’s figures, but a lot of riders have signed up within the last seven days.”

This year’s event is sponsored by IMPSPORT and cyclists will be returning to the pavilion later on today where the rides finishes.

Don’t forget to visit Louth tomorrow to see the pro riders in action. It’s set to be a fantastic, hopefully sunny day in the town.

Riders Neil Perrin, Troy Chalkley, Jeff Perrin and Barry Blanchard. These guys ventured out from the Louth and Grimsby areas today (Saturday).

Tour of the Wolds Cycling Sportive.

