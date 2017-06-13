Group supports those living with epilepsy

In celebration of Volunteers’ Week, a Sleaford woman has spoken about her work for a national charity.

Cathy McNulty, 61, volunteers for Epilepsy Action, which provides advice and support for those living with epilepsy.

At 52, Cathy developed epilepsy and has been inspired to help others affected by the condition.

She said: “I saw that people had very little support beyond their medical appointments and wanted to change this.”

With help from Epilepsy Action, Cathy set up The Sleaford Coffee and Chat group at Blanchard’s Coffee Shop, in Sleaford Road, four years ago.

Cathy said: “It’s a lifeline for people beyond their appointments and we always end each meeting by setting an intention of hope.”

She also praised the support given by Epilepsy Action, saying: “They are absolutely magnificent in what they do, looking after people with epilepsy all over the country.

“I’d definitely recommend anyone interested in volunteering to seriously consider it.”

For further details on volunteering, visit www.epilepsy.org.uk/volunteer or the local services team on 0113 210 8800.

The Sleaford Coffee and Chat group meet from 2pm to 3.30pm on the last Saturday of the month.