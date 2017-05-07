Guests dig in at Mad Hatter’s tea partyin Metheringham library

Ninety people enjoyed a Mad Hatter’s tea party in Metheringham Community Library.

Guests were treated to tea in bone china cups, prosecco, homemade sandwiches and cakes.

There was entertainment from Metheringham Amateur Dramatics who performed a scene from Alice In Wonderland, and music from resident Sharna.

One of the organisers Doreen Cope said: “A good time was had by all.”

This is the second year the tea party has taken place, and funds will go the library.

Doreen thanked Boo and Julie for decorating the hall, and Linda, Lynn, and Ann from the committee for their help too.

Pictured are Jo Priestner, Jil Ravenscroft, Vanessa Pillsworth, Jean Sewell, Madge Bee, Irene Swain, and Karen Swain.