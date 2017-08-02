Hands on science activity fun at St Denys’ Church in Sleaford

Children can join in a free hands-on science activity run by Cambridge University students on Sunday at Sleaford parish church.

Cambridge Hands-on Science (CHaOS) is a group of students who bring over 100 experiments around the country to show people that science can be fun.

Their events are aimed at families, and suitable for all ages from three years old all the way up to adults.

Have you ever wondered what music looks like? What’s inside your body? What creepy-crawlies do all day?

Discover the answers to all of these puzzles, and more at the session from 12noon to 4pm at St Denys’ Church.

The CHaOS Roadshow brings you fun, hands-on experiments, each with a friendly, enthusiastic student volunteer who will answer all of your questions about why the world is the way it is.

Try exciting experiments for children and adults.

For more information visit www.chaosscience.org.uk or email: contact@chaosscience.org.uk