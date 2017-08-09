Hannah’s charity marathon effort is inspired by dad

A Heckington woman will run the London Marathon next year for a charity close to her family.

Hannah Sear, 34, got the news that she had been accepted for the race in June. She said: “I was very nervous. I thought what have I let myself in for?”

Hannah will be running for Cardiomyopathy UK, which provides support and raises awareness of cardiomyopathy.

At 44, Hannah’s father, Geoff Peck, was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle thickens and its cells lie in disorganised layers.

Geoff was forced to retire from the Sleaford Police force, as a Lincolnshire Police Federation Executive officer, in 1997.

He has since had a pacemaker installed, and an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, which detects and stops an abnormal heartbeat.

Hannah said she wanted to do the run for her dad, but also for another reason.

She told The Standard she was fit and healthy after she had her second son Charley, 6.

Hannah saw her fitness change after she had a daughter, Lyla, 4, and got married to her husband Guy.

She will be holding a Halloween disco and raffle on Sunday, October 29, at Heckington Village Hall to boost funds.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.co.uk and search for Hannah Sear.