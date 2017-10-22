Hat-trick for Martin based business at awards ceremony

A Martin-based business has been recognised at an annual awards ceremony for a third year running.

Manor House Stables, in Timberland Road, owned and managed by Sherry Forbes, won Teaching/Education Establishment of the Year and was highly commended for Self Caterer of the Year at Select Lincolnshire Food Drink and Hospitality Awards

Sherry said: “I work hard to provide fun yet informative courses for small groups of people here in our gorgeous converted stables in Martin.”

“At first I ran mainly craft courses but soon found that everyone wanted cookery courses.”

Sherry runs courses in natural beauty, knitting and crochet, but one ‘proofs’ more popular than the rest.

Bread making courses are a big hit with visitors, who can create beginners, boozy, healthy and Christmas loaves.

Simon Beardsley, chief executive at Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce said: “Congratulations to all the winners and shortlisted businesses this year.”