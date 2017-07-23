A chance to donate blood and potentially save a life

There will be a chance to give blood and potentially save a life in Sleaford next month.

St George’s Academy, in West Gates, is holding two blood donation sessions on Tuesday, August 1.

Donors can visit the school between 12.15pm and 2.45pm.

There will also be the chance to donate at the later time of 4.15pm to 7.15pm.

For more information on donating, and joining the register, visit www.blood.co.uk

You can also call Give Blood on 0300 123 23 33.