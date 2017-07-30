Care home celebrates new summer house

A Sleaford specialist care home held an event to celebrate the opening of its new summer house for residents.

Residents and visitors at Ashfield Lodge Nursing Home can now enjoy the gardens while sitting in the summerhouse, formally opened at the home’s summer barbecue last week.

The summerhouse was a project taken on by the Friends Committee so that residents and visitors to the day care centre at the Specialist Nursing Unit could enjoy stimulating activities in the grounds, or simply just sit and rest, out of the sun.

Following a period of fundraising the summerhouse was delivered and then erected in time for the 1970’s theme barbecue, with singer Sharon providing entertainment.

Pictured from left - Avril, Karen, Sharon (singer), Jeff (home manager), Cheryl (day-care coordinator), Amanda, Pat and Thomas.