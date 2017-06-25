Care home’s open day with cupcakes for charity as well

A Sleaford care home held an open day to mark two national events last Friday.

Ashdene Care Home in Eastgate, Sleaford took part in National Care Home Open Day and opened its doors to any members of the public.

Manager Jilly Hunt said: “It is for people who have never been inside a care home to see that they are happy homely places, as some people have preconceptions.”

They also combined the event with Cupcake Day for the Alzheimer’s Society, selling cupcakes made by staff, relatives and some donated by Tesco.

Activities were mainly held in the afternoon, including music from singer Tina Wynters.

It was combined with the 99th birthday celebrations of resident Hugh Burbidge who loved all the RAF-themed gifts he received from the home reminding him of his days in the Air Force.