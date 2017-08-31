Chairman of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust stepping down

The chairman of the NHS trust in charge of Lincolnshire’s main hospitals is to step down after 18 months in the job.

Dean Fathers is to step down as chairman of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust at the end of October.

In a statement he explains he is starting a new job with an expanding portfolio with new commercial and academic roles which would leave him without enough time to continue to be ULHT chairman as well.

ULHT is responsible for the running of the county’s main hospitals at Grantham, Lincoln and Boston.

He states that it was with regret that he had taken the decision, adding: “In my time here, the Board has invested in a new neonatal ward at Lincoln, signed the Armed Forces Covenant showing our support for military families and our reservists, and improved how we engage with the public and patients.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many of our patients at meetings where they praised the quality of our care and also listened to their concerns to help improve our services.”

He acknowlegded there had been “significant challenges” surrounding the temporary night time closure of Grantham A&E, saying: “The trust board has had to make difficult decisions most notably the overnight closure of Grantham A&E, which was done in best interests of patient safety, which I was pleased to see was recently supported by the secretary of state.

“I will leave the Trust with a full, permanent executive team in place who are all determined to help turn around ULHT’s services ensuring they are safe and sustainable in the future.

“I will also leave knowing our hard-working and compassionate staff will continue to strive to provide excellent care.”

The trust has already begun advertising for Mr Fathers’ replacement.

The advert states it is looking for “someone with expertise to help transform ULHT and make a positive difference to the community”.

It adds that it seeks to have a board that best represents the community it serves: “We particularly welcome applications from women, people from the local black and minority ethnic communities, and disabled people who we know are under-represented in chair and non-executive roles.”

Applications should be completed by September 21 at noon at the latest and forwarded to public.appointments@nhs.net

Interviews will take place from October 9 with a starting date for the position of November 1.

The salary is not disclosed in the job advert.