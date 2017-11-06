Charity set to bring Alzheimer’s roadshow to Sleaford

People in Sleaford will chance to learn more about dementia next week as Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Community Roadshow rolls into town.

The national tour will be stopping off at Market Place, in Sleaford, from 10am until 4pm, on Friday, November 10.

The roadshow aims to increase awareness and understanding of dementia which affects 11,000 people in Lincolnshire.

It will offer free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, while also promoting the benefits of early diagnosis.

The event is open to people currently living with dementia, who are worried about a friend or relative’s memory, or who just have questions about the condition. No appointment is needed.

Nasim Minhas, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager in Lincolnshire said: “Dementia is one of the biggest health and social care challenges of our generation.

“Yet it continues to be a condition blighted with stigma and lack of understanding.

“This can mean that people who are worried about dementia in some way, or simply want to find out more may not know where to turn.”

He added: “The Dementia Community Roadshow is the perfect way to get that information and support out to the people who need it.

“We’re here to provide people with information about where to get help and encourage those with concerns about their memory to visit their GP.”

To keep up to date with what Alzheimer’s Society is doing in the area, follow the local Twitter account at twitter.com/AlzSocEMidlands or visit the Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/AlzheimersSociety EastMidlands