Coffee shop cash boost for Sleaford’s new dementia support group

A new support group for people living in the Sleaford area with dementia and their carers has received a boost from a local cafe.

Emma Massey, owner of Blanchard’s Coffee Shop on Boston Road, has presented £400 to the Sleaford Dementia Support group. It was raised from raffles and a weekly knitting group which has knitted forget-me-nots to sell in the shop, which they will continue to do throughout the year.

She explained they had started fundraising after reading about the new activty group in the Sleaford Standard. It launches this month on January 18 after two other groups lost their funding and had to close.

Sleaford Dementia Support will run a volunteer-led activity group at St Denys’ Church Room in Sleaford on the first and third Wednesday afternoons from 1-3pm each month. The sessions are for people with dementia accompanied by their carer. There will be a variety of activities, a cuppa and a friendly ear.

Sub-committee member John Maddison thanked everyone on behalf of the group. He is carer to his wife Jane.

He said: “It is brilliant that all this has snowballed. We have been able to establish the group and will be able to keep it going for years to come.”

If interested in attending or volunteering contact sleafordds@gmail.com or via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sleaford-Dementia-Support-947480312063611/ or via Twitter @sleafordds2016