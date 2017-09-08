CQC ‘Good’ rating for adult care

A supported living service for adults, Supporting You in Lincolnshire (SYI Lincolnshire), has been rated ‘good’ overall and in every care category by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

SYI Lincolnshire serves the Sleaford area and is managed by Priory Adult Care. It supports people with autism, learning disabilities and other mental health problems. Priory also manages more than 230 care homes including Ashfield Lodge in Sleaford.