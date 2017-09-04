Dog lover drops seven dress sizes to walk pain free

A dog-lover from Sleaford who was left breathless and in pain after walks has lost almost seven stones in weight - and dropped a staggering seven dress sizes.

Jill Notley, who owns her own dog training business, decided it was time to shed the pounds when she found she could not walk her dogs without enduring pain in her knees.

Jill pictured after, having slimmed down to a tiny size eight. EMN-170825-155209001

She decided it was time to address the issue and joined a local Weight Watchers group.

Speaking to The Standard she now feels ‘incredible’ after losing six stone 10lb and going from a size 22 to a svelte size 8.

“My energy levels are through the roof now, I feel incredible,” she said.

The 56-year-old says she still eats what she wants, adding: “I always treat myself to chocolate or a dessert at weekends along with a Pimms. I feel I deserve it.”

Jill tracks what she eats, and says some of the things she has learned since being on the plan is to eat sensibly and substitute junk food for fresh fruit and vegetables.

She credits her local Weight Watchers coach Clare Boulton as being one of her biggest inspirations for giving her weekly support in their Tuesday meetings at St Deny’s Church and encouraging her every step of the way, even texting her on weeks she is feeling down.

Jill says she now feels and looks better than ever before and no longer has any aches and pains.

She added: “A memorable journey on my weight loss was when I bought an outfit for a meal with my clients. I really did feel like a million dollars.”