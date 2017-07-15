Family braves teh shave for Brain Tumour charity at North Kyme event

Family and friends paid to cut off locks of hair from two close pals in a fund-raiser at North Kyme Village Hall.

Donna Smith, 46, of Billinghay, and Angela McKinnon, 41, of Coleby, (both pictured) then had the rest shaved off, to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

It was the idea of mother-of-four Donna, whose six-year-old niece, Maisy Clark, (centre) will soon undergo treatment on a brain tumour. Maisy found it great fun to be the one to shave off her auntie’s hair at the event filled with games, activities and stalls which raised around £3,000.