Free course for carers of people with dementia

A free course to help people caring for someone with dementia is set to launch in Sleaford.

The Carers Information and Support Programme will offer the chance to learn more about dementia and how it affects those with the condition.

It is being run by the Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s leading dementia support and research charity.

There are thought to be about 1,700 people with dementia in North Kesteven. Across Lincolnshire, the figure is 11,000.

The course aims to help carers understand more about the symptoms of dementia, legal and money matters, providing care and coping day to day.

It is being held on afternoons at Riverside Church, The Source, in Southgate, Sleaford, across four weekly sessions starting on Thursday, February 2.

The course is free, but carers need to book a place.

For more information or to book, contact the Alzheimer’s Society on 01522 692681 or Lincoln@alzheimers.org.uk

For more on the Alzheimer’s Society, visit its website www.alzheimers.org.uk