Hospital trust agrees to re-open Grantham A&E at nights, but NHS officials delay move for staffing review

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust board has today (Tuesday) agreed to reopen Grantham A&E 24 hours a day over the winter. But this move has had to be deferred by a month after NHS Improvement requested an independent review of staffing to be carried out.

This review will look at the staffing model for all three of the county’s A&Es, to ensure that before Grantham is reopened overnight, safe staffing levels can be maintained over the busy winter months and avoid the department being forced to close unpredictably due to day to day changes in staffing availability.

The Trust has been successful in securing the employment of more doctors which increases numbers to 22, slightly above the minimum of 21 middle grade doctors it says it needs to safely staff the three A&Es.

The Grantham A&E has been closed at nights since August last year in order to prop up staff shortages in the busier Boston and Lincoln A&Es.

The staffing situation is said by the Trust to be “volatile and constantly changing” as they are still very reliant on short-term agency doctors, many only work occasional shifts or could leave at very short notice. There is also a shortage of A&E nurses, which is placing pressure on an already creaking service

Jan Sobieraj, ULHT Chief Executive said: “On behalf of ULHT, I would like to thank people for their support for reopening over the past year. We appreciate what a difficult time it has been for some people.

“I want to reassure people that the closure of the A&E on grounds of patient safety had nothing to do with long-term future for the hospital. We’ve always said we were committed to reopening when we had safe staffing numbers.

“We are now working with our partners to review the options on the long-term future of Grantham. We are committed to supporting local health commissioners in engaging local people in this important decision and we will share any developments.”

NHS Improvement has advised that it expects the review of A&E staffing to be completed within a month. Until this is completed the opening hours will remain 8am to 6.30pm until further notice.

The Trust reminds patients that the A&E at Grantham provides a limited range of services. It is restricted in its ability to support a full range of emergencies (including paediatrics, strokes, major trauma, severe abdominal pain) that normally would be expected to be treated in an A&E. It cannot receive patients by air ambulance.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and local general practitioners are aware that patients with certain medical conditions should not be taken or sent Grantham and patients who require treatment and management beyond what is available at Grantham are transferred to Lincoln, Pilgrim or Nottingham University Hospitals.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson has been an active campaigner to get the A&E service re-opened and commented: “Last August (2016) when the department closed for safety reasons due to staffing levels, we were told clearly that once further staff had been recruited and they had enough middle grade doctors, the department would be re-opened. That is a message which has been consistently repeated and I am very pleased, following a vigorous recruiting drive, they have recruited enough doctors and I look forward to Grantham re-opening at night as soon as possible.”

Sarah Stock, a nurse from Billingborough who is a campaigner for Grantham Hospital A&E to be reopened under the banner Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire added a note of caution.

She said: “Whilst there appears to be good news coming about the re-opening of the over night A&E, campaigners remain sceptical as to the level of service to be offered and for how long that service will remain in place.

“The Sustainability and Transformation Partnership, although rejected unanimously by the Lincolnshire County Council, suggests a downgrading of several services across the county, including Grantham A&E.”

She added: “As a nurse, I beg to differ. It does matter what the ‘service’ is called and it does matter what the ‘service’ actually is.

Prior to the overnight closure we had a fully functioning level 1 A&E, with resuscitation facilities. That is what we expect back, not a GP or nurse-led ‘service’.”

She said: “I am meeting MP Nick Boles on December 1 and have plenty for him to take back to Parliament and to his fellow MP’s around Lincolnshire. If anyone has any NHS related stories or comments they wish me to share with him, please ask your readers to email me on fighting4lifelincolnshire@outlook.com .”