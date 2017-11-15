Jeremy Hunt to 'look carefully' at reopening overnight services at Grantham Hospital A&E

The Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt has said he will 'look carefully' again into reopening Grantham A&E's overnight services after being questioned on the subject at length in the House of Commons

During Health Questions in the House of Commons yesterday, Tuesday November 14, Dr Caroline Johnson MP pressed the Secretary of State for Health to ensure that overnight services at Grantham A&E are reopened as soon as possible.

Caroline said: “Grantham Accident and Emergency department is very important to my constituents and those of my neighbour, my hon. Friend the Member for Grantham and Stamford (Nick Boles). It is also very important to me, as it saved my husband’s life on two occasions.

"Last August it was closed overnight because there were not enough doctors to staff it safely. There are enough doctors now, but unfortunately NHS Improvement has interfered to stop its reopening, postponing it by at least a month. Does the Secretary of State agree that it should be reopened in December?”

The Secretary of State, Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, replied that he would look into the issue carefully.

Commenting afterwards, Caroline said: “The A&E services at Grantham are very important to my constituents, and I have been working closely with Nick Boles MP to do what we can to push for the overnight services to be resumed as soon as possible. We will both keep pushing hard on this until the department is reopened overnight.”