Lady driving instructor shaves off hair for Macmillan Cancer Care in memory of dad

An AA driving instructor from Ruskington ‘braved the shave’ raising £658.91 for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her dad.

Nicola Hobday, 48, saw her father David lose a five-year battle with cancer in January 2016.

Nicola Hobday - before the head shave. EMN-170809-163504001

She said: “This is my way to honour his memory and to raise money for the wonderful MacMillan nurses who cared for him.”

She decided to be sponsored to have all her locks cropped off by Russell of Ducktail Barbers from the village in front of members of Ruskington Young At Heart Club in the Winchelsea Centre, where her mum Rita (also pictured) is a member.

Nicola said: “Russell did a bit of theatre, trimming it off piece by piece and it does feel strange now - I can’t stop touching my head. I like shorter hair but this is a bit extreme.”

She thanked everyone for their support.