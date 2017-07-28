Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service visiting Sleaford this week

Free cancer advice and support is coming to Sleaford this week.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information. The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is. Now that summer is on the way, the team will also be providing specialist advice and information about sun safety and skin cancer – but they will be unable to perform skin checks.

Around 13,500 people in the UK are diagnosed every year with a malignant melanoma.

The mobile service will be at Sleaford Market Place on Friday, 9am-2pm. Then on Saturday and Sunday it will be stationed at Heckington Show, from 9am to 6pm.

For more details visit www.macmi llan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00.