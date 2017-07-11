NHS patient and carer networking event to be held in Sleaford ‘educate and inspire’

The first Lincolnshire patient, carer and public networking event is being held to inform and inspire patients to become more involved with their health services.

Organised by the East Midlands Academic Health Science Network (EMAHSN) in conjunction with Lincolnshire NHS organisations, local people are invited to attend a free event on Saturday July 15, from 9.15am to 3.30pm at the New Life Conference Centre, Mareham Lane in Sleaford, NG34 7JP.

The event will consist of key speakers of influence within healthcare and a combination of workshops run by healthcare professionals and patient representatives around pivotal areas on how residents can add value to their services.

Organisers say the aim of the event is to inspire and motivate people, by sharing the importance of getting involved in healthcare services and how to do this effectively. It will also allow people to discover and become aware of opportunities available within Lincolnshire.

Mike Hannay, Managing Director of EMAHSN, said: “This is a very unique event that will educate and inspire local people in Lincolnshire. The health and care system is quite a complex system and can be difficult to understand, this event will equip people with the knowledge they need to understand the structure and landscape of the NHS and how they can truly have influence in the future of services in their area. I would like to thank all of our Lincolnshire partners for supporting us to make this event happen.”

Susan Edge, Patient Leader Representative for Lincolnshire and an East Midlands Patient and Public senate member said: “We need the patient voice to be heard (and listened to), so we can develop a raft of patient leaders, advocates and representatives. This event is all about public activation, and making valuable connections to build relationships for the years to come.”

The EMAHSN plans to hold further patient, carer and public networking events in different counties within the East Midlands over next the few months.

This event has been supported in partnership with the East Midlands PPI Senate, NHS South West, West, South and East Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Groups, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Lincolnshire Community Health Services.

To register visit http://emahsn.org.uk/calendar. For those unable to attend the event or want to keep up to date, attendees on the day will be encouraged to use the hashtag #InvolveLincs