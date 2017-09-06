NHS trust to open its doors to public

The county’s mental health and learning disability NHS Trust is inviting people to find out how it is making improvements to local services at its Annual Public Meeting.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust will open its Learning and Development Centre, in Sleaford, on Thursday September 14, welcoming the public to attend this free showcase event.

The event aims to highlight the variety of mental health and learning disability services available to families living in Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas.

There will be information about what the Trust has done to improve their rating from the Care Quality Commission and what it has planned.

There will be presentations on how the Trust will be looking to care for more patients closer to home and change the way it supports people with mental health problems, dementia and learning disabilities in the community.

The Learning & Development Centre is at Unit 3, The Reservation, East Road, Sleaford, NG34 7BY. Doors open at 12.30pm to start at 1.30pm. Book a place on 01522 309200 or email info@lpft.nhs.uk.