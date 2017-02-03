Programme needs your help

A new programme in Lincolnshire hopes to change the lives of people living with cancer and beyond it.

The programme is currently in its early stages and needs experiences from people living with cancer, their loved ones and health professionals.

Those wanting to take part in the programme can fill in an online survey, available at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BeyondCancer no later than Friday, February 24.

The programme is being spearheaded by the four Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Groups and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Elaine Wilson, Macmillan strategic partnership manager for the East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be launching this programme with the four Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Groups and look forward to working with those affected by cancer to make sure that the support provided is tailored to their needs.”

Across the county, there will also be drop-in sessions and opportunities to engage with cancer support groups.

There is also an open event for people living with cancer and beyond it with health professionals planned for Wednesday, March 15.

The new programme has received further funding from Macmillan Cancer Support.