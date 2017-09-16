Pub fun weekend was all for cancer charity

The charity fundraising drive at a Sleaford pub continued last weekend with a fun-packed two days of activities.

After a charity jailbreak the previous week, Saturday (September 2) saw the Bull and Dog host a fun day in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care.

Fun day at Bull and Dog for Macmillan. Start of the Three-Legged pub crawl race. EMN-170709-165455001

Kicking things off were crew members from Sleaford fire station who took a challenge to cut up an old car and post the pieces through an A4-sized hole into a skip.

Event organiser Kevin Monk said they managed to complete it in seven hours, with the team working in relays to keep going all the time.

World snooker player Jamie Curtis-Barrett kicked off a ‘speed pool’ challenge to have the quickest clearance of the table.

Kevin said: “We had quite a few taking part and it carried on until midnight.”

Fun day at Bull and Dog for Macmillan. L-R Brian Leggat and Dan Morris with collection buckets. EMN-170709-165542001

He said the whole day went well, with lots of games, a barbecue and prizes to be won.

Iron Man also made an appearance for children.

There was also a fancy dress pub crawl with pairs tied together to make it a three-legged race and each given an odd shoe, such as a flipper or wellington boot.

“They struggled but they did it,” said Kevin.

Fun day at Bull and Dog for Macmillan. Fire brigade cutting up a car and posting it through a hole. Crew manager Darren Coulison and Crew Manager Kerry Raynor posting bits of the car through a hole. EMN-170709-165512001

Two volunteers were ‘threaded’ for sponsorship and two more were waxed for charity.

The weekend was rounded off on Saturday evening when 17 staff and customers revealed what they had managed to ‘trade up’ from a green paperclip.

Kevin said: “It was surprising what they managed to swap them for. They were allowed to keep swapping and improving what they had until the final day.

“The best one was an electric guitar and amplifier, but the funniest and strangest was 75 toothbrushes.

“We then auctioned off everything collected and raised £210.51 - not bad from 17 paperclips.”

He is awaiting sponsor forms before knowing the overall total raised and thanked everyone for their donations