Pub’s family fun day helps cancer charity

A family fun day welcomed the widow of former BBC Record Breakers TV presenter Roy Castle as it raised £1,111.92 for the lung cancer charity dedicated to his name.

The event is held each year at the Red Lion pub in Ruskington and comes after the mother and son behind it received national recognition for their efforts.

Family Fun Day at Red Lion, Ruskington, in aid of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. Susan Edwards and Imogen Long 6 with memorial daisies. EMN-170629-173946001

Susan Edwards, 51, of Ruskington, and Glenn Edwards, 31, of Sleaford, recently attended the Stars of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation (RCLCF) Awards having been nominated for Community Champion Award and Roy’s Runner Award.

Susan lost her mother Betty Kilburn to small cell lung cancer in 2007. She said: “Finding Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation was an outlet for the family to cope better with the sudden loss of mum.”

The family then opened The Betty Kilburn Tribute Fund through the cause.

In memory of Betty, family members take on challenges every year to raise funds.

Family Fun Day at Red Lion, Ruskington, in aid of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. Sharna and Kriz (Platform2) performing. EMN-170629-173916001

Challenges include a walk from Lincoln Crematorium, where Betty is buried, to Ruskington, sky dives, a bungee jump, climbing Mount Snowdon, and a rat race - a 69 mile run along Hadrian’s Wall.

Susan and Glenn both won highly commended awards.

The annual fun day is in aid of RCLCF and the total was added to by a series of quizzes held over the past few months to reach £1,111.92.

Susan is assisted in the event by pub landlady Andrea Newman.

Family Fun Day at Red Lion, Ruskington, in aid of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. Sharon Hardwick soaking L-R Steph Battersby and Amy Clarke. EMN-170629-173959001

There were stalls, games and music.

Entertainer and presenter Roy Castle died from lung cancer and this was his widow Fiona’s third visit to the fun day, held last week.

Susan said: “Fiona Castle is part of our family now and, as always made the day extra special.”

Fiona took part in an opening number with dancers from Go-Dance cheer leading squad and visitors were invited to put as many pairs of knickers on against the clock in a special Record Breakers-style challenge.