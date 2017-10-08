Raising a cup load of cash for Macmillan

Friday saw communities across Sleaford and District brewing up for this year’s World Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Among those taking part were mother and daughter Sue and Sarah Carrington who held their event – complete with loads of cakes – at the Nag’s Head pub in Heckington.

Macmillan Coffee event at Sleaford Library. L-R Kay Ablard - library team leader, Clare Gibson - cultural service adviser. EMN-170210-103713001

They raised a whopping £688 for the cancer charity.

They were not the only pub venue to be serving cuppas, as Rachel Stamp and landlady Pauline Brumhead hosted a coffee afternoon at the Marquis of Granby in Wellingore. They raised £123.30 thanks to help from donated cakes.

Paul and Anne Osborne held an event at their home in Park Lea, Ruskington.

Paul explained: “Both myself and my wife Anne moved to the village just over a year ago, so this was a wonderful opportunity not only to meet our neighbours, but to raise much-needed funds for MacMillan Cancer Support. As we had no idea of how many people were going to attend the coffee morning, both Anne and I spent three days making cakes. Many of our lovely neighbours attended and those that couldn’t left donations.” A grand total of £110 was raised.

Macmillan Coffee event at Nags Head, Heckington. L-R Sue Carrington and Sarah Carrington. EMN-170210-103612001

Staff at Sleaford Library were kept very busy too, hosting their coffee morning.

They raised £86.67 from the 45 people who visited – at one point they ran out of cups, it was so popular.

On the same day they held a preparation session for anyone interested in being ‘books’ in a ‘Human Library’ event being held on October 10, from 2pm-4.30pm to help mark World Mental Health Day.

The idea is that the living books engage readers with their conversations and life-stories. Readers can select their books from a catalogue and each is given 15 minutes to talk and listen.

Macmillan Coffee event at Sleaford Library. L-R Heather Houghton, Susanne Williams, Maureen Prior, Doris Rowe. EMN-170210-103725001

Organisers Cathy McNulty and Chris Wood, say: “In doing so, it challenges stereotypes and prejudices in society.”

There will be another preparation workshop on Friday October 6, 10am-12pm.

Macmillan coffee event at Marquis of Granby, Wellingore. L-R Pauline Brumhead - landlady, Rachel Stamp - organiser, Julie Hunt. EMN-170210-103737001

Macmillan coffee event at Marquis of Granby, Wellingore. L-R Darren Stamp, Janet Stamp, Molly Burgess, Jake Stamp. EMN-170210-103802001