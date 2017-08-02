Recruitment begins for two NHS trust non-executive director posts

Two opportunities to join the Board at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) have opened for applications.

The trust is looking for two new non-executive directors; one with a focus on challenging and supporting LCHS to deliver its financial and performance commitments as chairman of the Audit Committee, while the other will bring experience of commercial business, governance and/or customer service.

Both successful candidates will have a genuine commitment to patients and the promotion of excellent health care services.

LCHS provides a wide range of community health services across Lincolnshire, including running services at four community hospitals and their urgent care centres and minor injury units, while nurses and therapists work to keep people out of hospital or get them home sooner.

Out of hours services, Lincoln’s Walk In Centre and Peterborough Minor Illness and Injury Unit provide primary health care to patients, and the trust is dedicated to improving the whole family’s health through services such as children’s therapies, sexual health and podiatry.

LCHS has been rated ‘Good’ overall by the Care Quality Commission and is classed as a segment one organisation by NHS Improvement, which means it has maximum autonomy over the decisions it makes.

Elaine Baylis chairman of LCHS, said: “This is an exciting time to join our trust, particularly as we adapt to the ever-changing demands of leading a successful healthcare organisation. Pivotal to both roles will be the ability to challenge, inspire and influence the trust’s operations through excellent strategic experience and leadership skills. We are looking for someone who shares our Board’s passion and vision for ensuring we deliver the best possible services for our communities.”

To arrange an informal discussion about either of the two roles, contact Mrs Baylis via her PA Rachel Lane on 01522 308965.

For more information about the vacancies, visit: https://improvement.nhs.uk/news-alerts/non-executive-directors-x-2-lincolnshire-community-health-services-nhs-trust/

The closing date for applications is 5pm on August 25, 2017. Interviews are expected to take place on September 13 (Audit Chairman position only) and September 29.