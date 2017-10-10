School children help give the gift of sight

Hundreds of pupils from 12 local primary schools are hoping to give the gift of sight to children in developing countries by collecting old and unwanted glasses for an international charity which recycles them.

The appeal, which is being led by Lunettes Opticians in Sleaford, Grantham and Ruskington will involve children from schools collecting the glasses on behalf of Vision Aid Overseas which has helped over 13 million children and adults in developing countries to see.

Vison Aid Overseas is dedicated to transforming access to eye care services to enable children and adults to gain a valuable education, which in turn helps in the fight against poverty.

Schools taking part in the Lunettes Appeal include Ancaster, Welbourn, Caythorpe, Cranwell Primary School, Ruskington Chestnut Street and Ruskington Winchelsea plus more in the Grantham area.

Tushar Majithia, Managing Director of Lunettes Opticians, who is spearheading the campaign, said: “We carried out this campaign last year which was hugely successful and beneficial all round. The children learnt the importance of eye health and recycling. We collected over five hundred glasses which can now be used to help people who desperately need eye care, and as a local business we forged a stronger relationship within our community by teaming up with schools and getting teachers, children, parents and grandparents involved.

“We hope that we can collect even more glasses this year and also invite anyone who has any old or unwanted glasses to drop them in to a Lunettes Opticians nearest to them to help with our campaign.”

Optometrists and staff from Lunettes Opticians will also be visiting several of the schools to discuss the importance of eye health with pupils as part of World Sight Day tomorrow (Thursday, October 12).