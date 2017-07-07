Sharron cycles in memory of dad for cancer

A Metheringham woman has completed a 100-mile cycle challenge across the county in memory of her father to raise money for charity.

Sharron Tonge set off from Nettleham as a participant in the Castle to Coast to Castle cycle ride at around 7am last Thursday morning.

Sharron Tonge - cycling in memory of her dad. EMN-170628-170252001

She pedalled, along with the 450 other participants, to Chapel St Leonards and back again and said she completed the ride and loved it.

Sharron said: “I’ve done it in memory of my dad, Keith Tonge, who died four years ago in September from bladder cancer aged 64.”

She aims to raise at least £1,000 from sponsorship and donations for the Lincoln-based Candles cancer research charity which funds pioneering treatment trials at Guy’s Hospital in London.

Sharron said: “They have been raising money for 14 years for trials in a type of treatment via injection to help your own immune system fight off the cancer, which has had excellent results so far.

Sharron Tonge with dad, Keith. EMN-170629-175704001

“When my dad was very poorly I wished for an alternative to chemotherapy as it absolutely destroyed his body.

“I truly believe that one day a treatment will be available that will treat cancer successfully allowing the person to live a full life with the disease and without trials into new treatments this cannot happen.

“Heartbreakingly it is too late for my dad, but someone will benefit from this and to know I’ve helped in a small way to end the devastation and sadness during and after this cruel disease will be worth it.”

She hoped others would not have to feel they way she did.

Sharron has been getting into cycling for pleasure for about a year and has been building up her distances with the incentive of doing this challenge.

Sharron said she was excited to be doing it and had been a bit worried about the weather and going over the Wolds but enjoyed it anyway.

“I feel a bit weary but the sense of achievement will last for a while,” she said

She fully intends to continue fund raising for the charity in the future too.

People can donate to her cause via her fund raising web page: www.justgiving.com/Sharron-Tonge or add to the collection box at her cousin’s pub, The Shoulder of Mutton in Ruskington.