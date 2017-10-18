Sleaford charity shop worker Sue to make a stand for cancer for 24 hours

A Sleaford charity shop worker is doing her bit again this year to Stand Up For Cancer

Sue Pitts volunteers in the Cancer Research Uk shop in Southgate and this will be the fifth year she has fundraised for the annual Stand Up 2 Cancer campaign.

Sue Pitts is inviting shoppers to fill her logo with coin donations. EMN-171017-150154001

She has raised over £4,000 from her past exploits standing up in her shop window for two days solid and Sue hopes to make it £5,000 this year.

Sue said: “I shall be standing for 12 hours on Friday (October 20) and 12 hours on Saturday (October 21) in the Cancer Research UK shop.

“I’m asking people to pledge £1 to raise £1,000 by filling my Stand Up 2 Cancer logo which will be in the window.”

She added: “Every penny goes directly to Cancer Research UK and I’m very grateful for all the support I’ve had so far.”