Sleaford diabetic’s anger over difficulty getting insulin

A 19-year-old diabetic is fuming after he claimed he was unable to get vital insulin injections through his Sleaford GP surgery, saying he would have to wait a week until his next appointment.

Ryan Paterson, of Newfield Road, Sleaford was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic (non-diet related) four years ago when he recalls it was first thought he was suffering from a sickness bug until he had to be rushed into Lincolnshire hospital in a diabetic coma.

Since then he has been on insulin pen injections day and night.

Two weeks ago he was issued some of his insulin prescription by Sleaford Medical Group, then went in for blood tests at the surgery on Boston Road.

He went on: “After that they said I could come in and collect the rest of my repeat prescription. I went to Gohil’s chemist last Tuesday and they said I had been refused it. I angrily went round to the surgery and asked the doctors why I had been refused, but they said I had not had my medication review yet. But that was not scheduled until the following Wednesday (today). I don’t know why they did it. That meant I would be without my insulin for a whole week.”

He explained his last pen would have run out on Friday: “I get five insulin pens in a box and that lasts me a month. I don’t over-use it.”

Ryan has two types of insulin. One he injects three times a day and the other he uses at night which lasts longer, allowing him to sleep.

He said: “If I don’t take it every day my blood sugar goes high or I just want to sleep. If I don’t have my insulin the consequences could be dire. It is not fair on my family. I was very upset.”

After arguing with the staff to allow him an insulin pen to last him until he could have the check up, Mr Paterson stormed out of the practice and went to nearby Millview Medical Practice on Handley Street, who took him on as a temporary patient until he could properly transfer.

Mr Paterson said the staff at Millview contacted Gohil’s pharmacy to get the details of his regular prescription and arranged an emergency dose.

He said: “They set me up with an emergency prescription of an insulin pen to last me until Monday and booked me in for a check-up which I have been to and am now a new patient.”

Mr Paterson said: “I have missed a couple of check ups in the past but I have never had a problem like this before. Millview have been brilliant.”

Sleaford Medical Group was put into special measures by the Care Quality Commission last week after inspectors rated it ‘inadequate’.

A spokesman for the medical group said they were unable to comment on individual cases: “We have to ensure that patient confidentiality is maintained at all times,” he said.

But he added: “All patients are required to have a medicines review annually and we accept that in some circumstances there may be exceptions to this.

“We are continually reviewing our procedures to ensure that this does not happen in the future. We remain committed to providing the highest quality care for our patients.”

He added: “We encourage all patients to contact the practice if they have any concerns or alternatively they are able to contact NHS England who will investigate all complaints.”