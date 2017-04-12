Sleaford’s Laundon House Clinic is sold to undisclosed buyer

United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust has confirmed that it has sold the former Laundon House Clinic in Eastgate, Sleaford, subject to contract.

A spokesman for the trust said due to legal restrictions they could not say any more at this stage about the potential purchaser or the building’s future.

The clinic closed at the end of last year due after hospital bosses decided it was no longer fit for purpose and was a risk to patients and staff due to its poor state of repair.