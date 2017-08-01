Therapists are praised at national awards

Therapists championing the roles of different health professions across Lincolnshire have been praised by judges at a national awards ceremony.

The team, working together as the Lincolnshire AHP (Allied Health Professional) Strategic Forum, were finalists in the recent Workforce Transformation Leader category of the Chief Allied Health Professions Officer (CAHPO) Awards 2017.

The team represents allied health professions across three local NHS trusts, the County Council, Health Education England and higher education institutions.

Among the work celebrated by the nomination is the development of MSc post-registration programmes with the University of Lincoln, occupational therapy and promotion of Lincolnshire as a great place to work and live.

The group has also led return to practice opportunities for individuals who would like to come back to their profession and renew their registration after a period of absence.

The collective were presented with their certificate at the countywide networking AHP conference, held at the New Life Centre in Sleaford.