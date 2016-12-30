Volunteers needed for vital roles to make a difference to hospital patients

Volunteers are being sought to help provide the little touches that make a huge difference to patients at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

There are 60 vacancies for volunteers in areas including wards, outpatients, main reception, admin and a brand new opportunity in A&E.

Andrew Tysoe, Voluntary Services Manager said: “Our volunteer roles offer a variety of non-clinical support, and typically could include befriending, helping people find their way around the hospital, practical support at meal times and errand running.

“Whether you are retired, between jobs or looking to forge a career in the NHS, volunteering at the Trust can be a really rewarding experience both for you and ULHT. If you have four hours a week spare for the next six months or longer please contact us today.”

Nigel Braiser volunteers in the hub at Pilgrim hospital and was diagnosed with a form of motor neurone disease in 2013. After losing his job in 2015 he spent a year and a half looking for work and then turned to volunteering.

Nigel said: “I started working for the voluntary service in November which has completely turned my life around. It’s made me realise how important people are and how valuable volunteers are to the hospital. I have met some amazing people and I’m the happiest I’ve been for some time. I feel like I’m making a difference and feel valued as a person.”

Staff including deputy chief nurse Jennie Negus manned a stall at Boston market to raise awareness of volunteering at the hospital on Saturday December 10.

Jennie said: “We spoke to about 20 seriously interested people who took away information and application forms. We had quite a few younger people interested too which was lovely. We’re thankful to Boston Borough Council who have been really supportive.”

If you are interested in finding out more, contact voluntaryservices@ulh.nhs.uk or call 01522 597838. Current volunteer vacancies are at: https://www.ulh.nhs.uk/jobs/volunteering/#volunteer-opportunities