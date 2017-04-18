Heckington cultivating community pride for Best Kept Village competition

Heckington villagers are pressing ahead with plans to enter the Lincolnshire Best Kept Village competition for the first time in years.

The parish council had previously become disheartened by past judges’ comments but were convinced by new member Midge Collins to give it another go.

Coun Collins is keen to get the community involved in litter picking, encouraging village youth groups and the school to help by litter picking in their own areas, as well as making sure house and business frontages are in bloom for the judges’ visit in July.

The village won the best kept title (run by Community Lincs) back in the 1980s. Coun Collins told members at last week’s meeting: “I have been round all the businesses, including the industrial estate to ask their opinion on entering the competition and they all said ‘yes’, they are all for it and it can only be a good thing.”