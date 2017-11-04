Heckington driving instructor has an ‘L’ of a way to help charity

A Heckington woman will be lending her support to the BBC’s annual Children in Need campaign next week by leading a leg of its ‘Big Learner Relay’.

This two-week event features driving schools relaying a top box – the kind that instructors have on the roof of their cars – from one driving lesson to another around the UK. The relay started on Wednesday in Northern Ireland and finishes in Liverpool, on Friday, November 17 – Children in Need day.

On Monday, November 6, Boston’s JessiCar Driving School will be the lead car on the leg from Boston to Spalding, supported by two other local driving schools – Jet’s Driving School and SuperDrive.

Jessica Wilkinson, 38, of Heckington, who runs Jessicar Driving School, has set up a JustGiving page for people to sponsor a spot on the business’ car at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/big-learner-relay-boston

She said: “I was keen to take the position on as one of my close friends’ son, Oliver, has type 1 diabetes and Children in Need support this and (the type 1 diabetes charity) JDRF.”