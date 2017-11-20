Hedge fire spreads to property in Metheringham

Carelessly discarded smoking materials were blamed for a fire which took hold in a hedgerow in Metheringham.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire was reported just after 10pm on Saturday night on Lincoln Road in the village.

The flames spread to a PVC door, a section of guttering and a fascia board of a nearby property and a fire crew from Metheringham ysed thermal imaging cameras and small tools as well as two hoses to put out the flames and make sure they did not spread further.