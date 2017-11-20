Hedge fire spreads to property in Metheringham

Carelessly discarded smoking materials were blamed for a fire which took hold in a hedgerow in Metheringham.
According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire was reported just after 10pm on Saturday night on Lincoln Road in the village.
The flames spread to a PVC door, a section of guttering and a fascia board of a nearby property and a fire crew from Metheringham ysed thermal imaging cameras and small tools as well as two hoses to put out the flames and make sure they did not spread further.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.