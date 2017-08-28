Helen ‘determined’ to reach age of 100

Sheer determination alone to reach 100 years so she could receive a card from the Queen was said to be the key to a Billinghay resident’s longevity.

Helen Jones celebrated her big day with a marquee party filled with 100 balloons at York House Care Home in Billinghay where she has been living for the past 12 years.

Speaking to the Standard, her son Roy Jones said: “Mum was determined to reach the age of 100. She has never given a good reason for this except wanting to receive a card from the Queen.

“She has now reset the target to 103 - so watch this space.”

Reaching the age is a feat of survival in itself, but even more so for Helen - who narrowly missed being killed by a German bomb during the Second World War.

Helen Jones (nee Collins) was born in Wellingborough where she was educated and later worked at James Brothers as an office clerk.

The property was bombed at 6.10pm on August 3, 1942, but fortunately she had left work for the day and avoided almost certain death.

She married her late husband Raymond Douglas Jones and they later moved to Uppingham. After Raymond’s death in 1971 she moved to Melton Mowbray, and later Grantham, taking up work with East Midlands Farmers.

She has one son, Roy, and no other descendants.