Helpringham Petticoat Club holds last meeting after 40 years

The Helpringham Petticoat Club marked its 40th anniversary in Helpringham Memorial Hall with a farewell tea party.

The event was the last meeting of the club.

Helpringham Petticoat Club's 40th anniversary and cheque presentation to LIVES. Committee members, from left - Laraine Wright, Joyce Drake, Gill Grace, Marian Stocking and Rosemary Bailey with anniversary cake. EMN-170329-165334001

Representatives from LIVES attended and received a cheque for £1,000 from residents of Helpringham.

Almost 50 club members attended and told stories from their time with the club.

A spokesman said: “It was a delightful occasion with many stories of the Club’s 40-year history being shared and old friends meeting up for the first time in years.”

Pictured are Gill Grace, chairman of Petticoat Club, Anne Algar and Sally Tarry, of LIVES Heckington, and Marian Stocking.