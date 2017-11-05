High-scoring matches for Lafford

Back in October 1992, footballers from Billinghay’s Lafford School were reported to have triumphed in two matches, against a side from Ruskington’s Cotelands School and a team from Lincoln’s Stonefield School.

They beat the Lincoln team in an 8-5 thriller and beat Cotelands 6-5.

Ruskington's Cotelands School football team of 1992. EMN-171030-115309001

Were you in either of the teams or can you name the players?

The Billinghay team is pictured above, while the Ruskington team is to the right.

You can email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or comment at www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard