High-scoring matches for Lafford

Back in October 1992, footballers from Billinghay’s Lafford School were reported to have triumphed in two matches, against a side from Ruskington’s Cotelands School and a team from Lincoln’s Stonefield School.
They beat the Lincoln team in an 8-5 thriller and beat Cotelands 6-5.
Were you in either of the teams or can you name the players?
The Billinghay team is pictured above, while the Ruskington team is to the right.
