Home Start charity throws celebration for its volunteers

Kind-hearted people from Sleaford have been recognised for their work with families in need as volunteers at a Lincolnshire charity.

The group were among 142 supporters of Home-Start Lincolnshire, based across the county, invited to a ‘day of celebration’ thrown in their honour by the charity.

The event was held recently at Woodhall Spa’s Dower House Hotel, which donated use of a room for the occasion.

Home-Start Lincolnshire is a volunteer-based charity offering support, friendship, and practical help to families with at least one child aged 11 or under. Last year, its volunteers helped a total of 1,536 children and their families.

The celebration saw chief executive officer Tracey Ruddock speak about the achievements of the charity since last year’s merger of eight local Home-Start groups.

The main message, however, was one of appreciation for its volunteers in all their diverse roles.

She said: “It has been brilliant to bring so many of our volunteers together today. The support that Home-Start provides to families across the county is only possible because of the time and dedication that our volunteers bring. We are literally nothing without them.”

Home-Start Lincolnshire is currently recruiting volunteers. Enquiries to 01507 308030 or enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk