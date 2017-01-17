Hopp-ing to find new owners for bunnies

A fresh appeal has been launched by a Sleaford-based rehoming charity to find new homes for pairs of rabbits.

In December, Hollie’s Animal Rehoming Trust (HART) received more than 30 animals including 13 rabbits.

There are still three pairs of bonded rabbits who are looking for homes.

HART volunteer Joanna Crinks said: “Once bonded, these rabbits are together for life.

“It can be a slow process to get to this point but it’s worth it for all involved, rabbits need rabbits to be happy.”

HART is asking for fosterers who can take on two rabbits, a male and a female.

Joanna said: “Fostering an animal is so rewarding, you’re giving that animal a temporary home until the perfect home is found. It is always hard to say goodbye but you know in your heart you have played an important role in them being happy.”

Fosterers care for the animals until they are adopted.

The HART adoption fee for a pair of rabbits is £40. Rabbits are checked, vaccinated and neutered before going to their new homes.

Joanna added: “When someone adopts an animal it is for life and that animal becomes a part of your family.”

For anyone wishing to adopt or foster an animal, please search HART on Facebook.