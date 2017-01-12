Horse dies after collision with car at Ancaster

One of three horses that got loose onto a road at Ancaster has died after being in collision with a car.

According to Lincolnshire Police, several drivers reported three small horses were loose on the B6403 Ermine Street just after 7pm last night (Wednesday).

A police spokesman added: “One of the horses was hit by a driver and died at the scene soon after.”

Police were on the scene minutes later. The driver of a blue Vauxhall Zafira suffered minor injuries but was later discharged from hospital.

The spokesman said: “We would like to thank the local community for helping with the other two horses, especially those who turned out with horse boxes.”