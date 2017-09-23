Hundreds raised at North Kyme fishing fun day for charities in Sleaford area anglers’ memory

Fishermen came together for a fundraiser on Sunday to honour two men from the Sleaford angling community.

The event at White House Farm Fishery, in North Kyme, was held in memory of Carl Panton, from Heckington, and Dave Wollerton, from Sleaford.

Carl Panton Memorial Day charity fishing match at White House Farm, North Kyme. Debbie Curtis - owner of White House Farm, Linnie Woolerton with raffle prizes.

Debbie, from the fishery, said: “It went really well.”

It marked the 11th annual charity fishing match held in Carl’s memory, who died from leukaemia 11 years ago.

Dave, of Dave’s Peg Angling Centre, in Sleaford, was involved in the event, but sadly died from cancer in June.

On Dave, Debbie Curtis, from White House Farm Fishery, said: “He was such a big person in Sleaford that everyone knew.”

Carl Panton Memorial Day charity fishing match at White House Farm, North Kyme. Members of Carl Panton's family L-R Stuart Panton (father), John Panton and Geoff Panton (uncles), David Panton (brother), Maureen Rose (auntie).

The amount raised so far is £910, with a quiz night to be held next week.

This year money will be split between Bloodwise in memory of Carl, Cancer Research UK in memory of Dave, and will also help to set up a fishing club for children, which was on Dave’s wishlist.