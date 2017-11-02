Images released as part of firework awareness campaign for residents

‘The young boy had severe burns and it was clear his eye had been impaled’ - an ambulance service worker has shared his shocking firework night story in a bid to warn others of the dangers ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have released a series of shocking images, based on real-life experiences of their paramedics, technicians and firefighters, as part of the initiative which follows the release of national figures showing the number of firework-related injuries rising year-on-year.

One of the warnings put out by emergency services in Lincolnshire ahead of the fireworks this year.

Ben Shepherd, emergency medical technician at EMAS, recalled: “We got the call to go and help a child who had been hit in the face by a firework. I didn’t really know what I was expecting, but when I arrived on scene, as a father of three children, I was utterly shocked.

“The young boy had severe burns to the whole right-hand side of his face, and it was clear that his eye had been impaled. We tried to treat him and make him as comfortable as possible while we transported him to the severe burns unit at QMC in Nottingham.

“Sadly, even with the treatment available, the little boy lost the vision in his eye and was left with significant scarring to his face.”

Watch commander support at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Darren Stones added: “This is an absolutely heart-breaking story - no child or parent should ever have to go through something like that.

“So, whether you’re planning to attend an organised display or celebrate at home, please follow these simple steps to keep your kids safe.”

With advice including to go to officially organised Bonfire Night events, here are some of the fireworks events taking place in the Boston area.

○ Sleaford Town Junior Football Club will be hosting their annual fireworks night on Sunday, November 5 at Sleaford Town FC’s Eslaforde Park ground on Boston Road.

Gates open at 4.30pm with fireworks starting at 6.15pm.

There will be a barbecue, festival glitter, a cake stall, tea and coffee, bar and funfair rides.

From 4.30pm there will be free shuttle buses from the Market Place and Boston Road car parks down to the venue to avoid congestion.

Admission is £4 adults, £3 under 16s, £10 family (max two adults)

○ Sleaford Rugby Club hosts its fireworks event on Saturday, November 4.

Gates open at 4pm and the bonfire will be lit between 4pm and 4.30pm with fireworks display starting at 7pm.

There will be fairground rides, multiple food stalls and two bars - one in the heated marquee with live music from The Little Big Band.

Admission is £10 for a family of four (max two adults) or £5 per adult, £3 for under 16, under 2 free.

○ Woodland Waters at Ancaster will hold its bonfire and firework display on Saturday, November 4.

Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks display from 7pm.

Food and drinks available. Prices are £5 per adult and £3 per child.