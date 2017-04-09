It’s green for go for Tour of the Wolds Sportive champion Paul

Paul Green smashed the opposition to win the longest even in the Tour of the Wolds Sportive yesterday (Saturday).

The Sportive was the prelude to today’s elite professional races and more than 300 riders took to the roads around Louth and the Wolds.

Green proved unstoppable in the 86-mile event - recording a winning time of 4.14.35 to finish 25 minutes clear of his nearest challenger.

It was an impressive performance by Green on a hilly course that took in some challenging climbs - not least in the Caistor area and also in and around Belchford and Fulletby.

Neil Booley, from Boston Wheeler CC, took second place (4.39.09) with Ian Rawson third on 4.55.13.

There were excellent efforts from a number of local riders with, for example, Ryan Johnson from Skegness, taking 16th place.

The first woman home was Bernie Wolf whose time of (5.37.12) left her in 45th place overall Sleaford based Anne Lebele finished second on.

The 79-mile course saw Wayne Mountain (Alford Wheelers) take the title in a tie of 4.35.56.

Other leader finishers were tony Hall (94.40,49), Alan Mills (4.57.26) and rob Laverack (4.57.51).

The first woman home was Louise Sutton (5.52.03) followed by Judi Coultas 6.39.55). Louth’s Jo Cudmore was fourth.

Tony White lapped up the 52-mile course to win in a time of 2.44.52 with Steve Dawson second in 2.50.50.

The top woman was Frere Buckland who finished in a creditable sixth place overall with a time of 3.11.16.

The shortest course was over 29-miles with 48 riders competing.

In a hard fought event, Kevin Norman took first place in 1.40.19 ahead of Tim Craig (1.41.19).