Join association on trips to twin towns

Details have been released of two overseas trips being planned for the year ahead by the Sleaford and District Twinning Association.

Residents are invited to join the association on one (or both) of its latest, annual trips to Sleaford’s twin towns of Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, in Germany, and Marquette-Lez-Lille, in France.

Scene from a recent Sleaford and District Twinning Association event.

A spokesman said: “You don’t have to speak the language either, but it is a fun way to learn. We have a range of language ability amongst our members which makes such visits so enjoyable.”

A typical visit, they said, will usually feature an organised excursion, be it to the French battlefields or the sights in and around Berlin.

“There is always an evening function for all with entertainment, a meal and lots of local refreshments to sample”, the spokesman continued. “There will also be the chance to spend a day doing what you want, alone or with your hosts.”

The Germany visit takes place from July 6-9 (at a cost of £140 for adults, £70 for children); the France visit from August 24-27 (at a cost of £130 for adults, £70 for children).

For an application form, send a message including your email address to the association’s Facebook page or contact Barbara Thomans on 01529 415105 or thomassoyka@aol.com