Join historian to explore trail in Sleaford

There will be a chance to explore a new arts and heritage trail in Sleaford in the company of a local historian next month.

The ‘When in Sleaford...’ trail comprises a series of bronze roundels sited in pavements and on walls around Sleaford; these act as way-markers, mapping out pathways through and around the town and informing residents and visitors about existing public artworks, historical sites and places to visit.

On Sunday, June 11, there will be an opportunity to join local historian Simon Pawley to explore the trail.

The walk will start at 10.30am, meeting at Navigation House, in Carre Street. The walk will take about 1.5 hours.

It will include some of the town’s most significant historical sites such as Cogglesford Watermill, Eastgate Almshouses, the Manor House, Lollycocks Field, and the National Centre for Craft and Design.

For more information, contact Navigation House on 01529 305904 or email navigationhouse@n-kesteven.gov.uk