There wil be a jumble sale at Billinghay Community Rooms on Saturday, September 9.

the event at the community rooms on Church Street in the village will be from 10am until 12noon.

There will be games, a tombola, raffle, jumble, bric-a-brac, toys, cakes and refreshments with proceeds going to KBC Rabbit and Guinea Pig Sanctuary in Walcott.

For more details contact Kay Chadwick on 07944280832.