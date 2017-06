Firefighters were called to a report of a fire in a kitchen of a property in Martin on Saturday afternoon.

According to a fire service spokesman a laundry basket, cooker and door frame were damaged by the flames which were put out by crews from Metheringham and Woodhall Spa using a dry powder extinguisher on arrival just after 5.30pm.

They isolated the cooker and established the cause to have been accidental.

The rest of the kitchen suffered smoke damage